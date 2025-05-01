Kerry Group Q1 Revenue Up 6.3%; Maintains FY Constant Currency Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kerry Group (KRYAY, KYGA.L) said, for the first quarter, it recorded volume growth of 3.1% and pricing of 0.2%, with reported revenue growth of 6.3%. EBITDA margin expansion was 90bps for the quarter.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO, said: "We delivered a good overall performance in the first quarter, particularly given market conditions. We achieved good volume growth in the Americas and APMEA, with Europe similar to the prior year. While recognising the heightened level of market uncertainty, we remain well positioned for good volume growth and strong margin expansion, and we maintain our full-year constant currency earnings guidance."

Kerry maintained full year constant currency earnings per share guidance growth of 7% to 11%.

