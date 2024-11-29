Kerry Group Launches €300 Million Share Buyback

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kerry Group plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 9,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at an average price of €89.7056. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by June 2025. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.