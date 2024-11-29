News & Insights

Kerry Group Launches €300 Million Share Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 9,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at an average price of €89.7056. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by June 2025. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

