Kerry Group Launches €300 Million Share Buyback

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.
Kerry Group plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 30,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €91.0000 to €91.9500. This buyback is part of a larger plan to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by June 2025, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Kerry Group will have 169,888,578 ordinary shares in circulation.
