Is Kerry Group (KRYAY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kerry Group PLC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 178 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kerry Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRYAY's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KRYAY has gained about 9.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 5%. As we can see, Kerry Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.7%.

Over the past three months, Celsius Holdings Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kerry Group PLC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that KRYAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Celsius Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Kerry Group PLC and Celsius Holdings Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

