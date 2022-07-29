Kerry Group exits Russia and Belarus, reaffirms earnings guidance

DUBLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Ingredients giant Kerry KYGa.I has sold its subsidiary in Russia to local management and reached an agreement to offload its Belarusian unit to a local operator, the Irish company said on Friday as it reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the year.

Kerry suspended operations in both businesses in early April following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It said on Friday that its exit from the two markets would result in a charge of 37.9 million euros.

That partially offset earnings per share (EPS) growth in the first half but the group's core earnings still jumped by 13.1%, driven by its core ingredients solutions business.

It expects 2022 adjusted EPS growth of 5%-9% on a constant currency basis.

Kerry, which says food and drinks containing its ingredients reach over one billion people around the world, said first half revenue growth of 15.2% comprised of an 8.3% increase in prices charged to customers and a 6.8% rise in volumes.

Kerry said the demand environment was positive throughout the first half despite inflationary and political challenges.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

