Kerry Group Director Buys Company Shares

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has disclosed a transaction involving a purchase of shares by Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michael Kerr. The transaction consisted of 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of €79.62 each, conducted on May 23, 2024, at Euronext Dublin. This announcement aligns with the regulatory requirements for transparency concerning transactions by persons with managerial responsibilities.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.