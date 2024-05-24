Kerry Group Director Buys Company Shares

News & Insights

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has disclosed a transaction involving a purchase of shares by Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michael Kerr. The transaction consisted of 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of €79.62 each, conducted on May 23, 2024, at Euronext Dublin. This announcement aligns with the regulatory requirements for transparency concerning transactions by persons with managerial responsibilities.

