Kerry Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced its total issued share capital, consisting of 169,982,823 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under regulatory requirements. Investors should note these details to assess their positions and any potential changes in their stake.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.