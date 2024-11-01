News & Insights

Kerry Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced its total issued share capital, consisting of 169,982,823 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under regulatory requirements. Investors should note these details to assess their positions and any potential changes in their stake.

