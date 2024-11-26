Kerry Group Announces Share Buyback Activity

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 10,000 of its A ordinary shares at an average price of €88.7025 per share as part of its ongoing €300 million share buyback program. This move is intended to streamline the company’s share structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development significant as it could potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.