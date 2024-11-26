Kerry Group Announces Share Buyback Activity

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.
Kerry Group plc has repurchased 10,000 of its A ordinary shares at an average price of €88.7025 per share as part of its ongoing €300 million share buyback program. This move is intended to streamline the company’s share structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development significant as it could potentially enhance shareholder value.
