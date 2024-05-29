News & Insights

Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 29, 2024 — 02:31 am EDT

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group PLC has actively engaged in its stock buyback program by purchasing 23,190 of its Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from €77.45 to €78.15. These shares will be cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing buyback initiative, which is set to continue until 19 December 2024, aiming to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares. The company’s total number of Ordinary Shares will stand at 173,141,871 after this transaction, excluding treasury shares.

