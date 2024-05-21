Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced a share buyback, purchasing 23,218 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from €78.0500 to €78.8000 per share. These shares will be cancelled as part of a larger buyback program aiming to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. After this transaction, Kerry Group plc will have 173,255,078 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

