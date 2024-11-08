News & Insights

Stocks

Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 3,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €300 million share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of €89.075 each, will be canceled following the transaction. This move is part of Kerry Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.