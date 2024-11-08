Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 3,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €300 million share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of €89.075 each, will be canceled following the transaction. This move is part of Kerry Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

