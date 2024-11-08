Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.
Kerry Group plc has repurchased 3,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €300 million share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of €89.075 each, will be canceled following the transaction. This move is part of Kerry Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.