Kerry eyes growth in "relentless drive" to improve plant-based foods

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - A "relentless drive" to improve the taste of plant-based meat alternatives is driving customer numbers at Irish food and ingredients giant Kerry KYGa.I, which said on Thursday that it would continue to invest in the fast growing sector.

There has been a surge in demand for alternatives to meat driven by ethical and environmental concerns. Some predict the plant-based meat market could be worth $85 billion a year by 2030 as dietary habits shift.

Kerry, which says food and drinks containing its ingredients reach over one billion people around the world, is continuing to allocate more resources to enhance both their customers' plant-based products and ranges in their own consumer foods division, Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said.

"None of our customers are particularly happy with the products they have in the market because they haven't yet achieved that goal of no distinguishable difference (between meat and meat alternatives)," Scanlon told an analyst call.

"It is the space where we have probably seen the biggest influx of new customers in Kerry and we're seeing larger more traditional meat players really starting to allocate and reallocate activity into this space. There's a huge amount of activity."

Plant-based products make up just over 2% of Kerry's core taste and nutrition business but is growing rapidly, Scanlon said. The division, which focuses on food ingredients, accounts for around 90% of annual group profits and 80% of sales.

Kerry expects the plant-based market to continue to grow throughout the next 10 to 15 years, he added.

Kerry posted 1.9% volume growth in the first quarter and expects full year earnings per share to expand by 11% to 15% on a constant currency basis, the Tralee-based group said in a trading update on Thursday.

Kerry said a strategic review of its dairy business in Britain and Ireland remained ongoing after talks on a potential sale to the Kerry co-op, whose shareholders include farmers that sell milk to Kerry, broke down two weeks ago.

