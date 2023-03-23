Kerrisdale takes short position in Uranium Energy, shares fall

Adds details from the report, updates shares

March 23 (Reuters) - Kerrisdale Capital said on Thursday that it had built a short position in Uranium Energy Corp UEC.A, sending the miner's shares down more than 6%.

The short seller said in a report that the company had failed to exploit a spike in uranium prices during the last two bull markets.

"While we're presently optimistic on uranium prices and believe that they need to rise to meet continued demand growth, we don't expect UEC - or its shareholders - to be any more successful this time around," Kerrisdale said.

Uranium Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kerrisdale added that of the company's stated 140 million pounds of estimated uranium resources in the United States, none can be mined profitably at current prices.

"Only about a quarter of the resources will be economically viable even at the much higher uranium prices."

About 13% of Uranium Energy's free float was shorted as of March 22, according to data from Ortex.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

