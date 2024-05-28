News & Insights

Stocks

Keros Therapeutics Welcomes New Director Jean-Jacques Bienaimé

May 28, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) has issued an announcement.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jean-Jacques Bienaimé as a Class III director, starting June 1, 2024, with his term expiring at the 2026 annual meeting. Bienaimé, who has no prior positions or family ties with the company’s current directors or officers, will also serve on the Nominating Committee. He will receive standard compensation for non-employee directors, including stock options and a cash retainer, and will be indemnified for expenses related to his directorial duties.

Find detailed analytics on KROS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KROS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.