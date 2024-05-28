Keros Therapeutics Welcomes New Director Jean-Jacques Bienaimé

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) has issued an announcement.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jean-Jacques Bienaimé as a Class III director, starting June 1, 2024, with his term expiring at the 2026 annual meeting. Bienaimé, who has no prior positions or family ties with the company’s current directors or officers, will also serve on the Nominating Committee. He will receive standard compensation for non-employee directors, including stock options and a cash retainer, and will be indemnified for expenses related to his directorial duties.

