Keros Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.25, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Experiencing a 3.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $90.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Keros Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $77.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Announces Buy $96.00 - Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $81.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical needs. The company's protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cells counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Financial Insights: Keros Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Keros Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4750.0% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Keros Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13648.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keros Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Keros Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

