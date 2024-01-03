Keros Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 3.50 Mln Shares At $40/shr

(RTTNews) - Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) said that it priced an underwritten public offering of 3.50 million shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $140.0 million. All of the common stock is being offered by Keros.

In addition, Keros has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on January 8, 2024.

