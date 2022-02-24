Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.39, changing hands as low as $45.28 per share. Keros Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KROS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KROS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.50 per share, with $71.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.