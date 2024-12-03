Keros Therapeutics announces global license agreement with Takeda

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) announced an exclusive global development and commercialization license agreement with Takeda (TAK) to advance elritercept. Elritercept is currently in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials; one in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and one in patients with myelofibrosis (“MF”). The Phase 3 RENEW clinical trial evaluating elritercept in adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS will begin enrollment soon. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will obtain an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture and commercialize elritercept worldwide outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Takeda will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization as of the effective date of the agreement. Subject to the terms of the agreement, Keros will receive a $200 million upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive development, approval and commercial milestones with the potential to exceed $1.1 billion. Keros will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.

