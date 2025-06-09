Keros Therapeutics Announces $375 Million Capital Return Plan Following Strategic Review

Keros Therapeutics plans to return $375 million to stockholders after a strategic review, while advancing its drug development efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has completed its review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing stockholder value and has decided to return $375 million of excess capital to its investors. The company's Board of Directors is evaluating the specifics of this capital return, with details to be announced later. The decision comes alongside Keros's commitment to continue the development of its lead product candidate, KER-065, targeting neuromuscular diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The strategic review examined various options, including potential business combinations and continued investments in the company’s therapeutic pipeline, ultimately reflecting feedback from stockholders and an assessment of Keros's capital needs.

Potential Positives

Keros Therapeutics has decided to return $375 million of excess capital to stockholders, demonstrating a commitment to maximizing stockholder value.



The Board's unanimous decision to initiate this capital return reflects a thorough strategic review, indicating strong governance and consideration for stockholder interests.



The company continues to pursue the development of its lead product candidate, KER-065, targeting significant medical needs such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which could yield substantial benefits for patients and potentially enhance the company's market position.



Keros has engaged with third parties and stockholders during its strategic review, indicating transparency and a proactive approach to stakeholder communication.

Potential Negatives

The decision to return $375 million of excess capital to stockholders may indicate a lack of viable growth opportunities or alternative investment strategies within the company, raising concerns about its long-term development potential.

The press release outlines several risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's ability to retain key personnel, maintain partnerships, and ensure operational stability, which could negatively impact future business performance.

The lack of immediate details regarding the terms and structure of the capital return creates uncertainty for investors, potentially leading to negative market perceptions about the company's financial strategies.

FAQ

What is Keros Therapeutics’ recent announcement?

Keros Therapeutics announced it will return $375 million of excess capital to stockholders after a strategic review.

How does Keros Therapeutics plan to enhance stockholder value?

The Company aims to enhance stockholder value through a significant capital return while continuing to develop its product candidate, KER-065.

What is the primary focus of Keros Therapeutics' lead product candidate?

KER-065 is focused on treating neuromuscular diseases, specifically Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

What challenges does Keros Therapeutics face moving forward?

Keros may face challenges related to capital return timing, retaining personnel, and ongoing product development and commercialization.

Where can I find more information about Keros Therapeutics' financial updates?

Additional details can be found in Keros' filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of their reports.

Full Release



LEXINGTON, Mass., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that the Company has concluded its previously announced review process to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value for the Company. As a result of this process, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) unanimously determined to initiate a process to return $375 million of excess capital to stockholders. The terms and structure of this capital return remain under consideration and are expected to be announced at a future date.





Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Lead Independent Director, said, “Our Board and management team are taking action to enhance stockholder value. To that end, we intend to return a significant amount of excess capital to stockholders while continuing to pursue development of our lead product candidate, KER-065, for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This reflects a thorough review of our capital requirements, feedback from our stockholders, and our confidence in the potential for Keros to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefits to patients.”





During the strategic review process, the Board, with the assistance of the strategic committee of the Board and outside financial and legal advisors, evaluated a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives, including but not limited to a sale of the Company or other business combination transaction, continued investment in the Company’s pipeline, and/or return of excess capital to stockholders. The evaluation of these alternatives involved outreach to a number of third parties and engagement with Company stockholders.





This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities.







About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.







Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Keros’ most advanced product candidate, elritercept (KER-050), is being developed for the treatment of cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and in patients with myelofibrosis.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “expects,” “enable,” “intention,” “potential” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the intention, terms, structure and timing of return of excess capital by the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the terms and structure of the capital return; the timing of the capital return; the risk that the capital return could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with partners, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk of any litigation relating to the strategic review; Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its product candidates, KER-065 and elritercept; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.





These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Contacts







Investor Contact:





Justin Frantz









jfrantz@kerostx.com









617-221-6042





Media Contact:





Mahmoud Siddig / Adam Pollack / Viveca Tress





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



