Kermode’s Rye Patch Project Hints at Silver Riches

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced a Conceptual Estimate for their Rye Patch silver project in Nevada, indicating a range of potential quantities and grades of silver and gold across two main target areas, despite insufficient exploration to confirm these as mineral resources. Highlights include high-grade assay results from the South Zone and historic samples from the North Zone. The project suggests large mineralized ‘chutes’ following the Alpha Vein, with potential for further exploration.

