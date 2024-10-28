Kermode Resources Unveils Promising Copper Findings

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has released promising XRF analysis results from their Mount Sicker project, with copper concentrations in surface samples ranging up to an impressive 10.51%. These findings highlight the potential for significant copper deposits in the area, attracting interest from investors and stakeholders in the mining sector.

