Kermode Resources Reveals Promising Copper Results

November 13, 2024 — 03:09 pm EST

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources has announced the results of their latest XRF analysis from the Mount Sicker project, revealing significant copper content in surface samples. The samples showed copper percentages ranging from 0.60% to an impressive 15.15%, highlighting the potential of the area. These findings are likely to attract attention from investors interested in mineral exploration and potential resource development.

