Kermode Resources Finalizes Private Placement

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd has successfully completed the final tranche of its private placement, raising $15,500 for general working capital purposes. The company issued 250,000 units at $0.02 each, with each unit comprising one common share and a warrant exercisable at $0.05 per share for the next three years. No finder’s fees were paid, and all securities from this tranche are subject to a four-month hold period.

