Kermode Resources Completes Key Private Placement

May 27, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd has finalized the second portion of its non-brokered private placement, securing $15,500 for general working capital purposes. The company issued 250,000 units at $0.02 each, with each unit including a common share and a warrant, which is exercisable at $0.05 for the next 36 months. This strategic financial move strengthens Kermode’s capital without primarily funding management fees or investor relations activities.

