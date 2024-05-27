News & Insights

Kermode Resources Completes Equity-Based Compensation

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of services valued at $4,874 in May 2024, paid through the issuance of 324,956 shares at $0.015 each under the Shares for Services agreements with Aurum Vena Mineral Resources Corp. These shares are subject to a four-month hold period, as the junior mining company seeks exploration opportunities globally.

