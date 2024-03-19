Kering warns of 10% first-quarter revenue slide

Adds detail

March 19 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Kering PRTP.PA warned on Tuesday that its first-quarter sales are likely to drop by around 10%, weighed down by star label Gucci, knocking back hopes that it had stemmed sales declines.

Citing a "steeper sales drop" at Gucci in the Asia-Pacific region, the group said that the fashion brand's comparable quarterly revenue is projected to slide by nearly 20% year on year.

Kering in February announced plans to invest in Gucci this year, with margins likely to be dented as a result.

Early products from the label's Ancora collection, which have been in some stores since mid-February, have been well received, the company said on Tuesday.

The group reports first-quarter sales on April 23.

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel and Mimosa Spencer Editing by David Goodman)

