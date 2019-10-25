Kering Shares Are Soaring After Surprisingly Strong Sales From Gucci

French luxury goods group Kering were the best performers in Europe on Friday and its better-than-expected results cheered the sector.

Shares of French luxury goods maker Kering are soaring in Europe, thanks to some pretty dazzling results, which were lifted by strong performances from sought-after designer labels.

The well-heeled consumer appears to love some Gucci. Shares in its owner, Kering Group were on track for the best one-day percentage gain in two years, in European trading on Friday, thanks to surprisingly strong results.

The French luxury goods maker reported 11.6% comparable-strong sales growth in the third quarter, lifted by a 10.7% bump in sales at its prominent label Gucci.

With shares up over 10%, Kering took the rest of the luxury sector, such as Hermès International, Christian Dior and LVMH, on a smooth ride higher.

The back story. The past two years have created uncertainty for luxury goods makers, which depend heavily on affluent shoppers in China, a country that has a 33% chunk of that global market.

Investors have been grappling with the question of whether trade disputes between the U.S. and China will drag the world into a recession. And months of unrest in Hong Kong — a haven for luxury sales — has deterred some big-spending tourists.

Still, they haven’t abandoned the sector. Kering shares are up 23% year-to-date, with similar gains for Hermès and Christian Dior. LVMH is up about 43%.

What’s new? Kering delivered better-than-expected third-quarter organic growth on strong Gucci sales, a solid performance by Yves Saint Laurent and excellent reception to a new collection from Italian handbag maker Bottega Veneta.

Sales in Hong Kong grew nearly 17% despite the disruptions. François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO, said he’s “confident” the company can keep delivering sustained performances over time.

Look ahead. Deutsche Bank analysts said the heavy lifting that Gucci is doing, along with strong Q3 results are probably enough to “reassure investors about the company’s ability for a ‘soft landing.’”

That is, when the going gets tough, the wealthy may not exactly stop shopping.

