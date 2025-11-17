Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (PPRUY) Price Target Decreased by 67.85% to 3.09

The average one-year price target for Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PPRUY) has been revised to $3.09 / share. This is a decrease of 67.85% from the prior estimate of $9.60 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$166.23 to a high of $99.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 91.28% from the latest reported closing price of $35.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.44%, an increase of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 28.28% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 86K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 39.29% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 70K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 22.07% over the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

