Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (PPRUY) Price Target Decreased by 38.47% to 50.39

The average one-year price target for Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PPRUY) has been revised to $50.39 / share. This is a decrease of 38.47% from the prior estimate of $81.90 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$131.75 to a high of $175.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.36% from the latest reported closing price of $35.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.48%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.50% to 436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%.

Nbc Securities holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 22.36%.

