Kering reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.79B, consensus EUR 3.96B

The company said, “Sales from the directly operated retail network were down 17% on a comparable basis, once again adversely affected by lower store traffic. Trends in the various regions weakened by comparison with the second quarter and particularly in Asia-Pacific and in Japan, the latter of which suffered a significant slowdown. In North America and Western Europe, activity was contrasted across Group Houses.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PPRUY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.