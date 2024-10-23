News & Insights

Kering reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.79B, consensus EUR 3.96B

October 23, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

The company said, “Sales from the directly operated retail network were down 17% on a comparable basis, once again adversely affected by lower store traffic. Trends in the various regions weakened by comparison with the second quarter and particularly in Asia-Pacific and in Japan, the latter of which suffered a significant slowdown. In North America and Western Europe, activity was contrasted across Group Houses.”

