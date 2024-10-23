Kering reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.79B, consensus EUR 3.96B

The company said, “Sales from the directly operated retail network were down 17% on a comparable basis, once again adversely affected by lower store traffic. Trends in the various regions weakened by comparison with the second quarter and particularly in Asia-Pacific and in Japan, the latter of which suffered a significant slowdown. In North America and Western Europe, activity was contrasted across Group Houses.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PPRUY:
- Kering downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 340 from EUR 450 at Deutsche Bank
- Kering downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 265 from EUR 285 at JPMorgan
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 208 from EUR 210 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.