Kering price target lowered to EUR 260 from EUR 264 at Citi

Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet lowered the firm’s price target on Kering (PPRUY) to EUR 260 from EUR 264 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 220 from EUR 265 at JPMorgan
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 230 from EUR 280 at RBC Capital
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 255 from EUR 265 at Morgan Stanley
- Kering reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.79B, consensus EUR 3.96B
- Kering sees 2024 operating income EUR 2.5B, consensus EUR 2.82B
