Kering price target lowered to EUR 255 from EUR 265 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin lowered the firm’s price target on Kering (PPRUY) to EUR 255 from EUR 265 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Read More on PPRUY:
- Kering reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.79B, consensus EUR 3.96B
- Kering sees 2024 operating income EUR 2.5B, consensus EUR 2.82B
- Kering downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- Kering price target lowered to EUR 340 from EUR 450 at Deutsche Bank
- Kering downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
