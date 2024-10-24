Kering price target lowered to EUR 230 from EUR 280 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Kering (PPRUY) to EUR 230 from EUR 280 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PPRUY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.