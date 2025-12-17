Is Kering (PPRUY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kering SA (PPRUY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kering SA is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kering SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPRUY's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PPRUY has returned about 48% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.9% on average. This means that Kering SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zumiez (ZUMZ). The stock is up 52.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Zumiez's current year EPS has increased 52.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kering SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that PPRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Zumiez is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kering SA and Zumiez as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kering SA (PPRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.