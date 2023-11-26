Kering (PPRUF) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 565.01

The average one-year price target for Kering (OTC:PPRUF) has been revised to 565.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 531.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 461.23 to a high of 777.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.32% from the latest reported closing price of 433.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUF is 0.58%, a decrease of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 17,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 13.89% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 25.52% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 12.77% over the last quarter.

