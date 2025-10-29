Kering (PPRUF) Price Target Increased by 31.01% to 340.01

The average one-year price target for Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) has been revised to $340.01 / share. This is an increase of 31.01% from the prior estimate of $259.53 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $169.66 to a high of $466.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of $345.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUF is 0.36%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 17,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,713K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 68.51% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,940K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 1,395K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,017K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 16.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

