Kering initiated with a Hold at Berenberg

October 30, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Berenberg analyst Nick Anderson initiated coverage of Kering (PPRUY) with a Hold rating and EUR 230 price target Investing in luxury has become a call on the macro environment and the winners will be the names exposed to the “more robust” absolute luxury segment or those that are well positioned to drive further market share gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the aspirational segment remaining under pressure.

