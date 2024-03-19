Kering expects first-quarter revenue drop of about 10%

March 19 (Reuters) - Kering PRTP.PA expects first-quarter consolidated revenue to decline by about 10% on a comparable basis, it said on Tuesday, citing a "steeper sales drop" at star label Gucci in the Asia-Pacific region.

The group added that Gucci's comparable quarterly revenue is projected to slide by nearly 20% year on year.

Kering in February announced plans to revive Gucci this year.

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel Editing by David Goodman)

((gdansknewsroom@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 7785110;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.