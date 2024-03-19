News & Insights

Kering expects first-quarter revenue drop of about 10%

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 19, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Stéphanie Hamel for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Kering PRTP.PA expects first-quarter consolidated revenue to decline by about 10% on a comparable basis, it said on Tuesday, citing a "steeper sales drop" at star label Gucci in the Asia-Pacific region.

The group added that Gucci's comparable quarterly revenue is projected to slide by nearly 20% year on year.

Kering in February announced plans to revive Gucci this year.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
