Kering (ENXTPA:KER) Price Target Increased by 27.05% to 283.37

The average one-year price target for Kering (ENXTPA:KER) has been revised to €283.37 / share. This is an increase of 27.05% from the prior estimate of €223.04 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €141.40 to a high of €388.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.58% from the latest reported closing price of €327.90 / share.

Kering Maintains 1.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KER is 0.36%, an increase of 14.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 17,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,713K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 68.51% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,940K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 1,395K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,017K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 16.58% over the last quarter.

