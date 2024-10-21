Kering downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet downgraded Kering (PPRUY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 264, down from EUR 350. The firm says execution of luxury brand turnarounds has become more complex, lengthy, costly, and less public-market-friendly.

