Kering Announces Acquisition Of Iconic Building In Milan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kering, a global Luxury group, announced the acquisition of the company owning the Milanese building on via Monte Napoleone 8, for a consideration of approximately 1.3 billion euros, from a subsidiary of Blackstone Property Partners Europe. The company said the investment is part of its selective real estate strategy, aimed at securing key highly desirable locations for its Houses.

Kering said the property includes more than 5,000 sq. m. of retail space, making it one of the largest in via Monte Napoleone.

