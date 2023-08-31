Kering - ADR (PPRUY) Price Target Increased by 8.51% to 181.92

The average one-year price target for Kering - ADR (OTC:PPRUY) has been revised to 181.92 / share. This is an increase of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 167.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.76 to a high of 322.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 244.41% from the latest reported closing price of 52.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 8,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,867K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 95K shares.

BBR ALO Fund holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 119.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 63.23% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Valicenti Advisory Services holds 20K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.