Kering - ADR (PPRUY) Price Target Decreased by 22.15% to 167.65

The average one-year price target for Kering - ADR (OTC:PPRUY) has been revised to 167.65 / share. This is an decrease of 22.15% from the prior estimate of 215.34 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.69 to a high of 303.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 186.10% from the latest reported closing price of 58.60 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.25%, a decrease of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 7,447K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 7,165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 27.02% over the last quarter.
BBR ALO Fund holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 1.86% over the last quarter.
FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 29K shares.
Valicenti Advisory Services holds 20K shares.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Kering SA (Incorporated under the laws of France)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Kering SA (Incorporated under the laws of France)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.