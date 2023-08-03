Kering - ADR (PPRUY) Price Target Decreased by 22.15% to 167.65

The average one-year price target for Kering - ADR (OTC:PPRUY) has been revised to 167.65 / share. This is an decrease of 22.15% from the prior estimate of 215.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.69 to a high of 303.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 186.10% from the latest reported closing price of 58.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.25%, a decrease of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 7,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 27.02% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 1.86% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 29K shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services holds 20K shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

