$KEQU stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KEQU stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,240,517 of trading volume.

$KEQU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KEQU:

$KEQU insiders have traded $KEQU stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEQU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DAVID III HULL (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,425 shares for an estimated $415,257 .

. DONALD T. III GARDNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,257 shares for an estimated $342,957 .

. DOUGLAS J. BATDORFF (VP of Manufacturing Operations) sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $227,285

RYAN S. NOBLE (VP-Sales & Marketing-Americas) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $99,000

KEITH M GEHL has made 3 purchases buying 1,903 shares for an estimated $77,247 and 0 sales.

$KEQU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $KEQU stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

