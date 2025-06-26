$KEQU stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KEQU stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,240,517 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KEQU:
$KEQU Insider Trading Activity
$KEQU insiders have traded $KEQU stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEQU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS DAVID III HULL (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,425 shares for an estimated $415,257.
- DONALD T. III GARDNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,257 shares for an estimated $342,957.
- DOUGLAS J. BATDORFF (VP of Manufacturing Operations) sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $227,285
- RYAN S. NOBLE (VP-Sales & Marketing-Americas) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $99,000
- KEITH M GEHL has made 3 purchases buying 1,903 shares for an estimated $77,247 and 0 sales.
$KEQU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $KEQU stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 105,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,165,734
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 37,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,490,848
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC removed 35,728 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,406,968
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $787,600
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 14,889 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,328
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 10,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $429,753
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 10,803 shares (+125.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,422
