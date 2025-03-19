KEQU Reports Y/Y Earnings Decline in Q3 Despite Strong Sales Growth

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU have gained 1% since reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.3% rise over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 13.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 7.4% decline.

Financial Performance

Kewaunee Scientific reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share of 45 cents, reflecting a 29.7% decline from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company registered revenues of $67.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 43.6% increase from $46.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by strong domestic performance and the integration of the Nu Aire acquisition, which closed on Nov. 1, 2024.

However, despite revenue growth, profitability declined. Net earnings fell 46.3% to $1.4 million from $2.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit decreased 40.9% to $2.3 million from $3.8 million in the prior-year period. This decline was attributed to higher operating expenses, which nearly doubled to $16.1 million (24% of revenues) from $8.2 million (17.6% of revenues) last year. The increase in costs was primarily related to the acquisition of Nu Aire, along with consulting and professional fees, stock-based compensation, and international operating expenses.

Interest expenses also weighed on profitability, increasing to $1.1 million from $411,000 in the previous year. As a result, pre-tax earnings fell 63.7% year over year to $1.3 million from $3.5 million.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Quote

Domestic & International Segments

Domestic Performance

Domestic revenues grew 63.6% to $52 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $31.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The rise was largely driven by the integration of Nu Aire, as well as increased manufacturing volumes. Domestic net earnings increased 9.2% to $2.9 million, up from $2.6 million, and EBITDA improved to $5.2 million from $3.8 million.

International Challenges

International revenues were $15.2 million, up 1.2% from $15 million last year. The segment, however, faced headwinds from project site delays, particularly in India, which affected billing timelines. International net earnings dropped to $476,000 from $923,000, and segment EBITDA declined to $760,000 from $1.7 million.

Acquisition & Integration Impacts

The Nu Aire acquisition significantly influenced Kewaunee Scientific’s financials. The company recorded $2.5 million in acquisition-related costs in the quarter, impacting pre-tax earnings. Adjusted for these costs, pre-tax earnings would have been $3.8 million, up 7.8% year over year. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA increased 29.8% to $5.7 million from $4.4 million. The adjusted diluted EPS stood at $1.09 compared with $0.85 last year.

Management highlighted that the acquisition aligns with Kewaunee Scientific’s goal of expanding its presence in laboratory and technical furniture markets. Nu Aire’s products, including biological safety cabinets and CO2 incubators, complement KEQU’s existing offerings.

Order Backlog & Financial Position

Kewaunee Scientific’s order backlog jumped 45.5% year over year to $221.6 million as of Jan. 31, 2025, from $152.3 million a year ago. Management attributed this growth to sustained demand across various industries, including healthcare, education and life sciences.

On the balance sheet, total debt increased significantly to $65.8 million from $28.5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The rise was driven by new debt financing related to the Nu Aire acquisition. Excluding the $27.6-million lease liability from a prior sale-leaseback transaction, net long-term debt stood at $38.2 million compared with $346,000 as of April 30, 2024. The debt-to-equity ratio rose to 1.29 from 0.70 at the end of fiscal 2024.

Management Commentary

CEO Thomas D. Hull III has noted that Kewaunee Scientific’s focus on strengthening its dealer and distribution relationships has driven positive momentum. The company continues to invest in its manufacturing infrastructure while reinforcing its position as a market leader in laboratory furniture and technical products.

Domestically, KEQU benefited from strong product demand, while the international segment faced headwinds due to project site delays. Hull has emphasized that Kewaunee Scientific is actively working with customers to ensure timely execution once construction schedules resume. He has also highlighted the company’s growing backlog as a sign of market strength across life sciences, healthcare, industrial and government research sectors.

Guidance & Strategic Outlook

Management reaffirmed its commitment to operational efficiency and growth initiatives. Hull expressed confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on long-term market trends and improve profitability as integration costs related to Nu Aire normalize.

Other Developments

A major highlight for the quarter was KEQU’s completion of the Nu Aire acquisition on Nov. 1, 2024, a move that enhanced its product portfolio with biological safety cabinets, CO2 incubators and other laboratory equipment. Nu Aire contributed $18.3 million in revenues in the quarter.

Kewaunee expanded its share repurchase program in March 2025, authorizing the repurchase of an additional 100,000 shares. This initiative underscores the company’s focus on shareholder value creation amid ongoing strategic investments.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.