Keppel sticks to final $2.8 bln bid for Singapore Press despite superior offer

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

Keppel Corp maintained on Tuesday its revised offer of S$2.351 per share to buy Singapore Press Holdings SPRM.SI, excluding its media business, a day after Cuscaden Peak swooped in with a superior bid for the media and real estate firm.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Keppel Corp KPLM.SI maintained on Tuesday its revised offer of S$2.351 per share to buy Singapore Press Holdings SPRM.SI, excluding its media business, a day after Cuscaden Peak swooped in with a superior bid for the media and real estate firm.

Cuscaden Peak - a consortium of billionaire property tycoon Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties HPPS.SI and two independently managed portfolio companies of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings - hiked its cash-plus-stock offer on Monday by around 14% to S$2.40 per share.

The hike in Cuscaden Peak's offer came on the heels of a sweetened "final" bid by conglomerate Keppel last week that valued Singapore Press at $2.8 billion.

"We will continue to maintain price discipline, and will not go beyond the proposed acquisition's intrinsic value to Keppel," the conglomerate said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe that Keppel's final offer is a compelling one and a win-win proposition."

Both groups are battling for Singapore Press' global portfolio of property assets, student accommodation and elderly care homes.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters