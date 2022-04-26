Keppel signs definitive deal to merge O&amp;M arm with Sembcorp Marine

Keppel Corp signed a definitive agreement for a proposed merger of its offshore and marine (O&M) business with Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the companies said on Wednesday.

April 27 (Reuters) - Keppel Corp KPLM.SI signed a definitive agreement for a proposed merger of its offshore and marine (O&M) business with Sembcorp Marine Ltd SCMN.SI, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal would enable Keppel spin off its new business into a listed entity and exit the legacy business, with Singapore state investor Temasek [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] becoming the largest shareholder in the combined company.

Keppel said that the steps taken for the proposed merger will enable it to realise S$9.42 billion ($6.84 billion) in value over time.

Smaller rival Sembcorp Marine and Keppel's O&M unit, one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from supply chain issues and labour shortages. But, a recent surge in oil prices has promised an improving outlook for the industry and new order wins.

Upon completion of the merger, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56% of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine's shareholders will own the rest, the companies said.

Keppel said it will distribute in-specie 46% of the shares in the merged entity to its shareholders and retain a 10% stake.

Both the companies are expected to convene shareholder meetings in the fourth quarter of 2022 for approving the proposed merger, Keppel said.

($1 = 1.3781 Singapore dollars)

