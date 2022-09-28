Keppel Shipyard to build new oil platform for Brazil's Petrobras

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard for the assemble of a platform to be located in the Buzios oilfield in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the P-83 platform will be able to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil and process up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day. It did not provide financial details on the deal.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

