Keppel, Sembcorp Marine agree to explore business combination

Sembcorp Marine said on Thursday it has agreed to explore a potential combination with Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp's offshore and marine (O&M) businesses.

Earlier, Reuters cited sources as saying the Temasek-backed companies were set to begin talks to explore combining their O&M businesses.

Sembcorp also announced a S$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) fully committed rights issue.

($1 = 1.3445 Singapore dollars)

