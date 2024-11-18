Keppel REIT Welcomes BBC Studios to North Sydney

Keppel REIT (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Keppel REIT and Lendlease announced that BBC Studios Australia will move its headquarters to the boutique 2 Blue Street office in North Sydney, joining other notable tenants like Equifax and Pacific National. The building, designed by Woods Bagot, offers state-of-the-art facilities and is set to achieve high sustainability ratings. This move reflects the growing trend of companies seeking modern, eco-friendly office spaces in prime locations.

For further insights into SG:K71U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.