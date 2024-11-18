News & Insights

Keppel REIT Welcomes BBC Studios to North Sydney

November 18, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Keppel REIT (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Keppel REIT and Lendlease announced that BBC Studios Australia will move its headquarters to the boutique 2 Blue Street office in North Sydney, joining other notable tenants like Equifax and Pacific National. The building, designed by Woods Bagot, offers state-of-the-art facilities and is set to achieve high sustainability ratings. This move reflects the growing trend of companies seeking modern, eco-friendly office spaces in prime locations.

